Details on how St Mary’s is ramping up increased ICU capacity and new Isolation Wards

Isle of Wight Conservative MP Bob Seely has paid tribute to the staff at St Mary’s Hospital, Newport, as they ramp up provision for patients testing positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Isle of Wight NHS trust has moved the Community Unit to Ryde Health and Wellbeing Centre, freeing up 25 beds on the main hospital site.

ICU ramped up

The Intensive Care Unit has increased from six ventilated beds to 18 with plans to increase to 45. In addition, Isolation Wards have been created to treat patients confirmed as having Covid-19.

Military planners are involved should there need to be a further significant increase in additional beds at the St Mary’s. Other sites have been identified as potential locations for this.

IOW NHS Trust working extraordinarily hard

Bob said,

“I am very sorry to hear about the third death on the Isle of Wight. My thoughts are with the family and friends affected. “I would like to thank the IOW NHS Trust who I know are working extraordinarily hard to care for those who have already tested positive for the virus, while ensuring the hospital is ready to care for any new admissions. “What the Trust has done on the Island in such a short space of time is nothing short of remarkable. It has stopped all non-urgent operations and outpatient appointments and is restricting visiting to St Mary’s.”

Seely: Well prepared to deal with more cases

He finished by saying,

“The Trust is well prepared to deal with more cases on the Island should they arise in the coming weeks as we reach the peak of cases on the Island.

“I would please urge all Islanders to behave in a considerate manner, by following the health guidelines, protecting the NHS and saving lives.”

A call to arms to all readers:

Trusted news from OnTheWight needs your support

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Social distancing

It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.



Seeking advice

Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



If you live alone stay at home for 7 days if you have either:

– a high temperature

– a new continuous cough



If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.



This will help to protect others in your community while you are infectious.



Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.



You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.



The Government has decided that the NHS will not be testing people who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.

Image: © Bob Seely