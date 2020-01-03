Sea shanty lovers form new Isle of Wight crew

A recently formed sea shanty crew has a home port for their weekly practice sessions at Wightlink’s’ Fishbourne terminal.

The Ferrymen were formed in October 2019 when several local men from Havenstreet, inspired by a love of the sea and naval history, put up a poster asking if anyone was interested in forming a shanty crew.

Crew was formed

Very quickly a group of nine was formed, under the experienced shanty guidance of Josh Harcourt-Slowley (crew member of the Wellington Wailers) and singing teacher Emily Hall.

Finding the right venue for weekly practice was resolved when a group member approached the Wightlink in the Community Facebook page and Port Operations Manager Martin Gulliver offered the Victoria meeting room at Fishbourne’s terminal.

Group member Andy Schofield said,

“The Victoria room is ideal, it’s warm, has good acoustics and of course, means we can see travellers coming and going across the Solent whilst we sing!”

Public appearances

The Ferrymen have already performed at several public events over the Christmas holiday and received very positive feedback from appreciative audiences.

Other events are being planned for 2020 including a performance on board a Wightlink sailing to give passengers an apt nautical treat.

James: Always keen to host onboard entertainment

Stuart James, marketing and innovation director at Wightlink, said: