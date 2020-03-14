Second Isle of Wight Coronavirus case confirmed

The Isle of Wight’s second confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) case has now been disclosed.

It’s been a week since the first case was confirmed last Saturday.

The new case was revealed in the centrally-held figures of the UK Government.

No more details are available at this time.

The Government’s number of nationally confirmed figures now stands at 1,140.

Image: Ani Kolleshi under CC BY 2.0