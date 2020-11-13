See the Isle of Wight on our TV screens this afternoon

Two years on, Jules Hudson returns to see whether the couple succeeded in finding a balance of home and business potential

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

jules hudson from bbc tv with house hunting couple on the beach

The Isle of Wight hits our TV screens this afternoon (Friday) as Jules Hudson from BBC1’s I Escaped to the Country crosses the Solent.

The Isle of Wight was the location of a 2018 property hunt, with a couple “who wanted to tap into the Island’s tourist trade”.

Jules is heading back to the Island to catch up with entrepreneurial house-hunters who had grand plans to make an income from a new home in the countryside.

Other IW episodes
This is not the first time I Escaped to the Country has featured the Isle of Wight. News OnTheWight reported on episodes in 2019 and 2020.

If you can’t watch the programme at 3pm today (BBC1), you’ll be able to catch up afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.

Image: © BBC

Friday, 13th November, 2020 11:44am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2o3W

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Tourism

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*