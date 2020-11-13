See the Isle of Wight on our TV screens this afternoon

The Isle of Wight hits our TV screens this afternoon (Friday) as Jules Hudson from BBC1’s I Escaped to the Country crosses the Solent.

The Isle of Wight was the location of a 2018 property hunt, with a couple “who wanted to tap into the Island’s tourist trade”.

Jules is heading back to the Island to catch up with entrepreneurial house-hunters who had grand plans to make an income from a new home in the countryside.

Other IW episodes

This is not the first time I Escaped to the Country has featured the Isle of Wight. News OnTheWight reported on episodes in 2019 and 2020.

If you can’t watch the programme at 3pm today (BBC1), you’ll be able to catch up afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.

Image: © BBC