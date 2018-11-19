Seedy Sunday: Save your seeds and save the date

Save your seeds and take them along to swap with others on Seedy Sunday. There’ll be talks from experts as well as home-made refreshments and a variety of activities.

Carol shares detail of this upcoming event. Ed

Come and share in a community seed swap aimed at promoting growing great things in our own locality; listen to experts giving hints and tips; enjoy home-made refreshments in the café; join in a variety of activities linked to growing all types of plants (including some activities especially for children) and browse a variety of stalls.

Two of the talks already confirmed include Liz van Wyk on the threat from Asian Hornets and Ellen Penstone Smith is talking about the restoration of Tennyson’s garden.

Be part of something special
Bring along seeds you have saved for the seed swap table – envelopes to save your seeds are available from all libraries on the Island and can be delivered back there for collection prior to the date or just brought along on the day – and take away some different seeds to grow yourself.

Tell your family and friends too. All welcome.

Where and when
Seedy Sunday takes place on Sunday 10th February 2019 between 10.30 – 4pm at Aspire Ryde, Dover Street, Ryde.

Image: Claire Benjamin under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 19th November, 2018 2:32pm

By

Jobs OnTheWight

