Sensible advice if you witness a rolled car

If you witness a road traffic incident where a car rolls on its roof, the Fire Service share some sensible advice.

police road closed

The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (IWFRS) have issued advice for anyone witnessing a road traffic incident.

They say,

“We attended an RTC at the junction Merstone Lane with Arreton during the day on Monday.

“On arrival of crews it was apparent that the vehicle had been rolled back onto its wheels from its roof with casualties still inside.

“Although the IWFRS would never discourage members of the community from assisting in emergencies, sometimes more harm can be done by righting a vehicle, particularly if neck or spinal injuries are suspected.”

The IWFRS goes on to say,

“If the casualty is conscious and communicating then reassurance is often the best action until emergency services arrive.”

Thursday, 18th January, 2018 10:44am

By

1 Comment on "Sensible advice if you witness a rolled car"

davee

As a person who has five herniated discs in the neck, and Myelomalacia in the spinal cord, I fully agree with the above advice, and would thank IWFRS for raising the point.

18, January 2018 11:12 am
