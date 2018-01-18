The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (IWFRS) have issued advice for anyone witnessing a road traffic incident.

“We attended an RTC at the junction Merstone Lane with Arreton during the day on Monday.

“On arrival of crews it was apparent that the vehicle had been rolled back onto its wheels from its roof with casualties still inside.

“Although the IWFRS would never discourage members of the community from assisting in emergencies, sometimes more harm can be done by righting a vehicle, particularly if neck or spinal injuries are suspected.”