Serious leg injury for 10 year old boy following collision

Police share this latest appeal. Ed

We’re appealing for witnesses to a collision on the Isle of Wight which left a 10-year-old boy in hospital.

Officers were called to Newport Road, Cowes, just outside the Cowes Medical Centre, just before 5pm yesterday (28 July) to reports of a collision involving a car and a child.

The 10-year-old boy suffered a serious leg injury and was taken to St Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Driver assisting with enquiries

The female driver of the blue Ford Fiesta was uninjured and is helping us with our enquiries.

PC John Davis said:

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the collision in Newport Road so that we can establish exactly what happened. “I would also like to take this opportunity to thanks the members of the public who stopped to help as this incident was ongoing.”

Get in touch

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44170291107, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Image: westmidlandspolice under CC BY 2.0