Cyclist left with life-threatening head injuries: Did you see collision?

A cyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision on the Isle of Wight yesterday.

Officers were called to Arthur’s Hill, in Shanklin, at 2.14pm yesterday (28 July) to reports of a collision involving a cyclist.

On arrival they found a 57-year-old male cyclist with life-threatening head injuries.

He was taken to St Mary’s Hospital and airlifted to Southampton General Hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

Officers are trying to establish exactly what happened to cause the cyclist to come off his bike and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the cyclist prior to the incident or anyone who witnessed it.

The cyclist was riding a dark coloured bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44170290627, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

