Seven days’ eviction notice for residents with learning disabilities

The Isle of Wight Council is seeking to offer support and reassurance to the families of 13 residents with learning disabilities who live at Ryde House – who it’s believed may receive notice from their private provider to leave.

The council – which provides funding to meet the residents’ care and support needs – has been trying to personally contact the affected families to explain the situation and what is being done on their behalf.

Seven days’ notice

Ryde House, which is a specialist private provider for people with learning disabilities, has given 14 days’ notice to the council of its intention to give seven days’ notice to the residents’ families.

A council spokesperson said:

“We have been involved in ongoing discussions with Ryde House to try to resolve issues surrounding the contract between us for a number of residents. These discussions are continuing and while they are taking place there has been no change in the care and support commissioned or the fees paid. We remain fully committed to these discussions and are very surprised and extremely concerned to have received the intention to serve notice with no prior indication. In our view the talks are still very active and we are working in good faith to resolve the issues and ensure the future health and care of the residents. “Our absolute priority remains the long-term welfare and stability of these residents and we will be doing all we can on their behalf, together with ensuring that their care and support needs continue to be met. “We have been endeavouring to personally contact the families to explain developments, and are also notifying the Care Quality Commission of developments.”

Any families wishing to speak to adult social care can call Laura Gaudion, assistant director commissioning and partnerships, tel: (01983) 821000, ext: 6337, email: laura.gaudion@iow.gov.uk

