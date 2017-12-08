Severe weather warning for strong winds on Sunday

The Met office have issued a severe weather warning for Sunday affecting the Isle of Wight.

It is valid between 4am and 7pm on Sunday 10th December and reads:

A spell of strong winds is expected to move east across the far south of England and Wales on Sunday morning.

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible, as well as some delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

It is likely that some coastal routes, sea front and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves.