Severe weather warning for strong winds on Sunday

Take care if you’re planning to be out on roads and if you’re crossing the Solent, expect delays.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

stormy seas

The Met office have issued a severe weather warning for Sunday affecting the Isle of Wight.

It is valid between 4am and 7pm on Sunday 10th December and reads:

A spell of strong winds is expected to move east across the far south of England and Wales on Sunday morning.

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible, as well as some delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

It is likely that some coastal routes, sea front and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves.

Take care if you’re planning to be out on roads and if you’re crossing the Solent, expect delays.

Image: © Nick Edwards – Wight Seen

Friday, 8th December, 2017 12:08pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fRY

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Travel, Weather, Wind

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment

Email updates?
wpDiscuz
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*