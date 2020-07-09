Shanklin Hotel clear up damaging claims made on social media about coach party from Leicester

Word has been circulating over the last 24 hours on social media that Daish’s Hotel in Shanklin have a coach party of residents from Leicester staying with them.

Leicester was forced into another lockdown by the Government last week after a spike in local Coronavirus cases.

Clearly this has caused concern for some Islanders, so News OnTheWight got in touch with the hotel to find out whether the claims were true.

Residents from Leicester not permitted to stay

A spokesperson for Daish’s told News OnTheWight,

“As a family owned and run business, safety is our first priority. “Following the announcement that Leicester would be entering a local lockdown, we took immediate action to ensure that guests from the affected postcodes would not travel to any of our hotels. “This policy will remain in place until further notice.”

They went on to confirm,

“Our customer service team made direct contact with all Leicester-based guests who were due to holiday with us, whether by coach or self-drive, and rearranged their trips for a later date. “There have been no coach pickups from Leicester since reopening on Saturday 4th July. “We will await further guidance from the government before resuming coach travel and accepting guest bookings from Leicester.”

