Decision on Newport Harbour Masterplan moved back a month

The Isle of Wight council Cabinet decision on Newport Harbour Masterplan has been pushed back from August to September 2020.

The contentious Masterplan includes proposed housing on part of Seaclose Park, an issue that is being fought by local councillors.

Cllr Matthew Price’s petition against the plans has attracted over 1,600 signatures in just a matter of days.

