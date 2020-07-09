Decision on Newport Harbour Masterplan moved back a month

The Masterplan was due to be voted upon at the August Isle of Wight council Cabinet meeting but has now been pushed back

The Isle of Wight council Cabinet decision on Newport Harbour Masterplan has been pushed back from August to September 2020.

The contentious Masterplan includes proposed housing on part of Seaclose Park, an issue that is being fought by local councillors.

Cllr Matthew Price’s petition against the plans has attracted over 1,600 signatures in just a matter of days.

Our thanks to Cllr Brodie for the heads-up.

Image: misteraitch under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 9th July, 2020 1:21pm

