Shanklin Rotary’s massive annual sale returns to Lower Hyde

It’s that time of year when the annual Shanklin Rotary sale returns.

There’s always a huge array of second-hand items for sale, such as clothes, kitchenware, furniture, electrical equipment, tools and gardening items, books and fabric.

It’s one of the best places on the Isle of Wight to pick up a bargain.

Where and when

This year the sale returns to its former home of Park Resorts, Lower Hyde (to the left of Lidl in Shanklin).

The sale starts at 10am today (Tuesday 17th January) and runs until Saturday. It then closes to the public on Sunday and Monday whilst the teams restock, but then opens again on Tuesday next week (24th), open daily 10am-4pm until Saturday 28th January.

Amazing work of volunteers

The ladies and gents of the Rotary club have done their usual amazing job of collecting items throughout the year and conquered the task of laying out the items around the considerably-sized room.

If you have something to donate and would like to arrange a collection, please 07592 533 363 and speak to the Collections Team.

If you like a bargain, we’ll see you down there.

It runs for two weeks, full details on our events listing.

Image: by communityinfosa under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.