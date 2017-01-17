Round the Island Race 2017: Don’t miss early bird registration

Peta shares details for this year’s Round the Island Race. Ed

The iconic one-day yacht racing extravaganza, the Round the Island Race, organised by the Island Sailing Club (ISC) in Cowes, has announced that Early Bird entries for the 2017 race, being held on Saturday 1st July, will open at 00.00 on Friday 27th January.

In tandem, the Notice of Race will be published online on the 2017 race website. Early Bird entries will close at midnight on Saturday 18th February when the Standard Entry fee kicks in.

Over 12,000 sailors

This most famous of yacht races annually attracts in the region of 1,500 competing yachts and upwards of 12,000 sailors from around the globe.

Last year saw the departure of title sponsor JP Morgan Asset Management after twelve fruitful years, and organisers are delighted to shortly be announcing the Round the Island Race as the flagship sailing event for a new Presenting Race Partner.

Race partners

Meanwhile, Raymarine has signed a new three-year deal as the Race Technical Partner and the ISC also confirms that the official race charity will continue being the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust for a further year.

Heading up the Race Management team, ISC Sailing Flag, Dave Atkinson commented on the ISC’s hope that competitors will continue supporting the Round the Island Race and that the Race will attract even more first timers this year.

“Whatever the outcome of our sponsorship discussions, we will be running an expertly managed race on 1st July and are looking forward to keeping the RTI flag flying high, so please do sign up from 27th January.”

Find out more by visiting the Round the Island Race Website.

Image: © onEdition