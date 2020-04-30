Share your VE Day photos and memories with Isle of Wight Heritage Service

Isle of Wight Heritage Service are keen to see your photos and hear your memories ahead of VE Day 2020

photo of people dancing in the street - 1940s

In advance of VE Day the Isle of Wight Heritage Service are trying to find out more about this photo from their collection.

The council put out a call on Facebook a few days ago to see if anyone knew when the photo was taken, or if they knew people who are in it.

Queen’s Coronation?
Dean Hodges was the first to respond to the call on Facebook, saying he thought it was the Queen’s Coronation in June 1953 and said his mother, Mary Hodges, was in the photo.

Do you know more?
Are you or a relative featured in the photo? If so, comment here and we’ll pass on to the IW Heritage Service (IWHS).

In addition the IWHS are on the hunt for Isle of Wight VE Day photos, memories, pictures – anything that you have from May 1945.

The IWC are planning to share them with Island residents on 8th May, so if you have anything you’d be happy to share email them on digitalcontent@iow.gov.uk

Image: © Isle of Wight Heritage Service

Thursday, 30th April, 2020 10:55am

By

