‘Show us the books’ campaign reaches GMB Annual Congress

The ‘Show us the Books’ campaign being led by Isle of Wight artist, Penelope Walford, reached as far as the GMB Annual Congress in Brighton last week.

Penelope’s latest approach to shine a light on the accounts of Bembridge Harbour is through the production of t-shirts with a ‘Show us the books’ illustration front and centre. As reported, Penelope was offering them free of charge to anyone who wanted to help spread the word of the campaign.

Delegates pose with t-shirts

Last week delegates at the GMB Annual Congress posed for a photo with the t-shirts.

Residents in Bembridge, which includes former GMB General Secretary, Sir Paul Kenny, brought the situation surrounding the Harbour to the attention of the union.

The GMB attended a public meeting in December in the village, where local residents discussed their concerns about the future of the harbour.

Maloney: Time to meet with concerned residents

Paul Maloney, GMB Regional Secretary said,

“Despite community attempts to bring a greater degree of public transparency to the financial management of the Harbour, the time has come for [owner] Mr Thorpe to show us the books. “The impact on direct employment and the maintenance and growth of leisure activities mean urgent public scrutiny of the Harbour’s long term viability is vital. “It is time for Mr Thorpe to meet with concerned residents and answer their questions.”

Thorpe: Investigation questions answered

Malcolm Thorpe of Bembridge Harbour told OnTheWight the Harbour submits its annual accounts to the Department for Transport, as well as the Isle of Wight Council.

He added