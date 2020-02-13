Show your love for the planet at tomorrow’s Youth Strike say young campaigners

Youth Strike 4 Climate members are encouraging Islanders of all ages to join them tomorrow (Valentine’s Day) to show their love for the Isle of Wight (and planet)

planet in the shape of a loveheart

Youth Strike 4 Climate (YS4C IOW) are a group of young people from right across the Isle of Wight “who love, care and strike for our beautiful Island and our beautiful planet”.

Tomorrow (Friday) on Valentine’s Day they’re calling on Islanders to get involved in the latest Youth Strike for Climate event.

A positive strike – without negative doomsday imagery
Anya Poerscout-Edgerton from YS4C IOW explains,

“Valentine’s day beckons, and this Valentine’s, we want to unite the Island, in the one thing we all know and love: this majestic Isle of Wight of ours.

“This upcoming strike is to be a positive one, without the negative, doomsday imagery that may spring to mind when your think of a stereotypical environmental movement. Anyone from ages 1 to 101 can get involved.”

Come together
Tomorrow YS4C IOW will strike for the climate in St Thomas’ Square, Newport, at 11am.

Anya continues,

“We are calling on people to strike with us in Newport. We need as many people there as possible to wish a happy Valentine’s to our wonderful environment, and push for the world to show it some more love. 

Anyone and everyone is welcome, from 1 to 101: everyone lives on this planet, and everyone can love it. School children can write to their school and be excused from lessons to strike.”

Love letter to the planet
YS4C are also encouraging school children, local artists and creatives, or anyone who lives or works on the Island, to write, draw, paint, photograph or design their own “love letter to our planet and our Island”, with the chance to have it displayed at the Independent Arts People’s Pop-Up Gallery.

Anya says,

“This is a fantastic opportunity for young and upcoming artists to connect to Island residents from all walks of life, and unite us with their art that represents this amazing Island in all its glory. 

“All art must be handed in at the strike on Valentine’s day (11am at St Thomas’ Square, Newport).”

Follow YS4C IOW on Twitter or Instagram.

Image: emily792872 under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 13th February, 2020 3:44pm

By

1 Comment on "Show your love for the planet at tomorrow’s Youth Strike say young campaigners"

ukdave

There are plenty of ways to campaign about your environment that don’t involve unauthorised absence from school. The value of education should not be underestimated and to attempt to undermine it in this way shows very poor judgement.

13, February 2020 4:04 pm
