Significant improvement in GCSE results say Isle of Wight council

The Isle of Wight council share this latest news. Ed

Provisional figures reported by secondary schools indicate that GCSE students on the Isle of Wight have attained higher grades than in previous years.

The early indications are that the proportion of students attaining a grade 4 or above in English and maths this year has improved from 55 per cent in 2018, to 60 per cent.

The ‘attainment 8’ outcome which measures the results across the wider curriculum is also significantly better.

Brading: Moving in a very positive direction

Councillor Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, said:

“Huge congratulations to all the students and staff for all their hard work and dedication. “I’m really pleased with the large improvement in both English and maths, but also in the advances made across the broader curriculum. Teamed with the provisional A-level results from last week, this is great news for the Island and shows that we are moving in a very positive direction; education is improving and our young people have the skills to succeed in whatever they choose to do next. “We will now wait for all the results to be verified later in the autumn term.”

Any students who wish to discuss their options after receiving their GCSE results can seek information and advice from the council’s Island Futures service.

For more details, email: island.futures@iow.gov.uk or tel: (01983) 823888.

Image: comedynose under CC BY 2.0