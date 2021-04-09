Six Isle of Wight carnivals cancelled for 2021

Disappointing news for carnival fans on the Isle of Wight, but safety comes first say the Carnival Federation

Illuminated Carnival

Due to the uncertainty of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Isle of Wight Carnival Federation are announcing that the following carnivals have decided, for the safety and wellbeing of our communities, to cancel their Summer Carnival Processions for 2021:

  • Cowes
  • Newport
  • Shanklin
  • Ventnor
  • St Helens
  • Sandown

Despite having no summer Carnival Processions in 2021, each carnival association may plan to hold smaller local events depending on restrictions at the time.

We will be back, making 2022, a Celebration Carnival Season.

News shared by Isle of Wight Carnival Federation. News OnTheWight has contacted Ryde Carnival to find out what their plans are. Ed

Image: © Nick Edwards Wight Seen

