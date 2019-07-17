Social isolation a killer, say Island Labour in response to council plans to cut free travel

For those with mental health problems, social isolation can be a killer, say Island Labour, in response to IWC’s plans to cut free travel for some.

Read and contribute to the 3 readers' comments ↓

Bus Stop:

Island Labour Chair, Julian Critchley, shares this latest news. Ed

Island Labour notes the Isle of Wight Council’s Conservative administration is proposing to remove some free travel entitlements from older and disabled Islanders.

As the Mental Health Foundation has noted, there is a very clear link between loneliness, social isolation, and poor mental health.

Age UK have also identified loneliness and isolation as one of the most significant problems facing our elderly population.

Social isolation can literally be a killer
For vulnerable adults, social isolation can literally be a killer. It is essential that we do not take any action which makes it more difficult for these vulnerable people to be able to get outside their homes and come into contact with other people.

The council is already planning to cut the Mental Health Day Centres, and it would be unjust to add yet another cut to the services which the most vulnerable Islanders rely on.

Critchley: A lifeline for some vulnerable adults
Island Labour Chair, Julian Critchley, said

“Many of us have a family member or friend who is a vulnerable adult. Many more of us will know someone at some time in our lives who will suffer from mental health problems. We know how easy it is for people in those circumstances to become isolated.

“Free transport may not seem much. But for some vulnerable adults it will be a lifeline. A way to get out of their room; to be in the same place as other people; to meet a friend, relative or carer.”

Image: curns under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 17th July, 2019 11:32am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2n47

Filed under: Budget Cuts, Featured, Government, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

3 Comments on "Social isolation a killer, say Island Labour in response to council plans to cut free travel"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
skippy
I agree with Julian’s statement but it does not go far enough. Julian needs to state that he will keep this service to gain the trust of the electorate. On a separate note this administration seems to be attacking the most venerable ion society. I wonder if this a direct result of instructions from a higher level. All I see is statements of apathy being made by… Read more »
Vote Up50Vote Down
17, July 2019 12:19 pm
juliancritchley

If you don’t think a press notice spelling out how important this service is, and urging the council not to scrap it, is a statement that we should keep this service, I’m not sure what else would convince you.

Vote Up2-2Vote Down
17, July 2019 12:44 pm
skippy

It was only a bit of feedback. I’m well aware of the issues but was only trying to put in perspective of someon else may think. Wow was not expecting that!

Vote Up10Vote Down
17, July 2019 12:50 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*