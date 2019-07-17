Social isolation a killer, say Island Labour in response to council plans to cut free travel

Island Labour Chair, Julian Critchley, shares this latest news. Ed

Island Labour notes the Isle of Wight Council’s Conservative administration is proposing to remove some free travel entitlements from older and disabled Islanders.

As the Mental Health Foundation has noted, there is a very clear link between loneliness, social isolation, and poor mental health.

Age UK have also identified loneliness and isolation as one of the most significant problems facing our elderly population.

Social isolation can literally be a killer

For vulnerable adults, social isolation can literally be a killer. It is essential that we do not take any action which makes it more difficult for these vulnerable people to be able to get outside their homes and come into contact with other people.

The council is already planning to cut the Mental Health Day Centres, and it would be unjust to add yet another cut to the services which the most vulnerable Islanders rely on.

Critchley: A lifeline for some vulnerable adults

Island Labour Chair, Julian Critchley, said

“Many of us have a family member or friend who is a vulnerable adult. Many more of us will know someone at some time in our lives who will suffer from mental health problems. We know how easy it is for people in those circumstances to become isolated. “Free transport may not seem much. But for some vulnerable adults it will be a lifeline. A way to get out of their room; to be in the same place as other people; to meet a friend, relative or carer.”

Image: curns under CC BY 2.0