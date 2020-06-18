Southampton man charged after man stabbed with pair of scissors

Police officers investigating an assault on Ryde Pier on Tuesday have charged a man.

A 30-year-old man from Westridge Road Southampton, has been charged and remanded with one count of wounding with intent, and for possession of an offensive weapon.

Police were called at 12.59pm on 16th June to reports of a serious assault on the pier after a man was stabbed with a pair of scissors.

On arrival, officers located a 31-year-old man with a stab wound. He was taken to St Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Ward was due to appear at Isle of Wight remand court yesterday morning (17th June).

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed

Image: Francois Marcotte under CC BY 2.0