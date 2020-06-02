Sovereign offer funding for groups supporting others during Coronavirus lockdown

Ryde charity Aspire has served up more than 300 frozen meals and provided 300 food parcels to the most vulnerable members of their town, during the eight weeks of Coronavirus lockdown.

The organisation – which has worked in conjunction with the local foodbank – also relies on charitable donations to keep operations going.

£2,000 grant

Housing association Sovereign provided £2,000 to support the charity via its ‘Coronavirus Emergency Funding’, established at the outbreak of Coronavirus, hand hosted by the charitable giving platform The Good Exchange.

Toby Eaglen, Community Development Officer, said,

“We worked with Aspire before the Covid-19 crisis and we’ll continue to do so once the peak has passed. “Sovereign is an intrinsic part of the community in Ryde and we know that working with existing organisations, who know the people and know the area, is often the best way to maximise the value of the funding that we can offer.”

Grants still available

The funding from Sovereign still remains open for charities looking for support.

Trevor Nicholas, Chief Exec of Aspire Ryde, said,