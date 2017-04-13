Rob shares this latest news from Island Speedway. Ed

The Wightlink Warriors start their 2017 speedway season at The Andrew Younie Smallbrook Stadium this Thursday (13th) when the club stage The Vince Mapley Memorial Trophy – an individual event featuring all of the Warriors plus some former favourites and others who helped the team with guest appearances in 2016.

Stiff competition for the crafty cockney

Warriors’ captain James Cockle is the current holder of the trophy and is hoping that he has left his practice day motor problems behind. After a long session in the pits, the crafty cockney emerged to tell fans on Saturday evening that he was very determined to defend his title; however he acknowledged that he faces stiff competition from two riders who surprisingly are still without a team.

Former Warrior Joe Jacobs and ex-Plymouth man Stefan Nielsen have been ‘left on the shelf’ at the start of the season and will be doing their utmost to impress. New home hot shots Ben Wilson and Nathan Greaves are sure to be in the mix, not to mention last year’s big find Nathan Stoneman who has, unfortunately for the Warriors, moved in the winter to Kent Kings.

A line up to excite the crowd

Warriors team boss Jackie Vatcher said,

“We have put together an entertaining line up to excite the crowd at our first home meeting. It is important to give all our boys a full run out before the National Trophy match at Plymouth on Good Friday evening and with a strong line up on parade I am sure we will be in for a night of thrilling on track action and off track fun.”

With a big crowd expected, fans are invited to arrive from 5.30 pm with the pits open for viewing from 5.45pm to 6.15pm The grand parade of riders will take place at 6.45 pm with tapes up on the first race at 7pm.

Image: © Ian Groves

