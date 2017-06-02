Isle of Wight cyclists rides for mainland team

Arthur shares this latest report from a3crg. Ed

Isle of Wight rider Arthur Venables who rides for the mainland team …a3crg, lined up for the Wednesday ten mile individual time trial between Liss and Liphook on the 31st May.

The conditions for the time trial were fairly favourable, with warm temperatures and a light wind from a South Westerly direction.

New personal best

Venables rode the ten miles in a fast time of 20:41, with an average speed of 29.0 miles per hour, placing him in a very respectable 14th place out of 71 riders. This time knocked 27 seconds off his previous personal best time, which was set on the exact same course a couple of weeks earlier.

Video of the onboard footage from the ride, including data can be seen in the video below.