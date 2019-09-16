St Mary’s Roundabout: Opposition forces Isle of Wight council to special meeting

An extraordinary meeting of the Isle of Wight council will be held on Wednesday 25th September (5pm) to discuss the planned roadworks at St Mary’s roundabout and call for the works to be postponed.

The call for the meeting was organised by Cllr Geoff Brodie, with the support of Cllrs Jones-Evans, Garratt, Fuller, Lilley and Love.

Cllr Brodie told OnTheWight,

“I organised support for the meeting because we all feel strongly that there should be a public record of those IW Councillors who oppose these highly disruptive works being undertaken until the problems at Coppins Bridge are addressed and subsequent benefits evaluated. “So far it has been only Cabinet decision-making and the scheme that has been agreed for St Mary’s junction is entirely different to the one consulted upon nearly a year ago.”

Call for works to be postponed

Members will debate and vote on the motion:

THAT council agrees to abandon the proposed works at St Mary’s Junction until after improvement works have been completed for the Coppins Bridge junction

The Motion will be proposed by Julie Jones-Evans as Cllr Brodie is unable to make the meeting.

Opposition to the plans

In early September the Isle of Wight council announced that roadworks lasting 15 months at St Mary’s roundabout would begin at the end of this month.

Last week the Newport Parish Council voted overwhelmingly for impending St Mary’s Junction improvements to be be halted.