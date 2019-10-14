Stars of Fleet Street exhibition features iconic images

A forthcoming exhibition at Dimbola Museum and Galleries will possibly be a first for the South of England, in as much as it will feature the work of a collection of five leading photographers from the heyday of Fleet Street: Bob Aylott, Larry Ellis, John Cleave, Mike Maloney and David L White.

Iconic images

These photographers covered many top stories of the period and produced many iconic images and front-page photos featuring royalty, celebrities and people in the news.

Now they have come together to contribute some of their work to this outstanding and unique exhibition at Dimbola.

Preview event

Stars of Fleet Street runs from 26th October to 1st December 2019.

The exhibition preview takes place on Friday 25th October 6-8pm. RSVP to elissa.blizzard@dimbola.co.uk if you’d like to attend.

All the photographers concerned will be attending the opening to tell a few interesting and untold stories behind some of the images.

Image: © Larry Ellis