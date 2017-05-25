Week of action to reduce number of motorcycle collisions on our roads

Hampshire Police share this latest news. Ed

Take that extra look, don’t take that risk – it could save a life.

These are the simple steps we are urging drivers and riders to take this summer to help reduce the number of motorcyclists killed on our roads.

Motorcyclists make up just one per cent of the total traffic on our roads, yet they account for 21 per cent of all road deaths.

It is a stark statistic which roads policing officers from the Joint Operations Unit across Hampshire and Thames Valley are eager to change.

National campaign

Over the next seven days (May 25 – May 31) our officers will be supporting the National Police Chief’s Council’s national campaign to improve motorcycle safety and slash the number of riders who lose their lives or are seriously injured in collisions.

They will be out on patrol speaking to both motorcyclists and drivers, who can both take steps to reduce the risk of a collision.

Motorcyclists will be urged to avoid taking unnecessary risks and drivers will be encouraged to take just one extra look at junctions, where many collisions occur with motorcyclists.

Across the Joint Operations Unit in 2016, there were 1,366 collisions involving motorcycles, which resulted in 1,423 casualties, including 22 fatalities.

Nine deaths

In Hampshire, during the same period, there were 737 collisions involving motorcycles, which saw 768 motorcyclists injured and nine of those sadly died.

Particular hotspots in Hampshire include the M3 between junctions 11 and 10 and junctions seven and four, the A34 between the M3 and A33 junction, the M27 between junctions 12 and 10 and eight and five, as well as the A339 and the A31 between the M3 and Ropley Dean.

So, as the summer approaches and more and more people are thinking about getting on their motorcycles, our officers are hoping that this week of action will highlight the dangers and help make our roads safer for everyone.

Give extra time to look for motorcyclists

Road Safety Sergeant Rob Heard said:

“Many collisions with motorcycles occur at junctions and we all need to make sure we look out for approaching motorcycles, which may merge into the background as they approach. “Motorists just need to give themselves a little extra time to look out for motorcycles, while riders need to make sure they ride safely and not take unnecessary risks. “This is not about us targeting one group of road users, we are simply reminding people of the potential dangers and hope that both riders and motorists will look out for each other.”

To help drive home this message, we will also be sharing some short films shot from the view of a police officer on a motorcycle.

Sgt Heard added: