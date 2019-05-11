Still time to take part in Walk the Wight

Matt shares this last minute reminder from Mountbatten about Sunday’s Walk the Wight. Ed

Walk the Wight takes place on Sunday 12th May – and there’s still time to sign up.

Thousands will walk in Mountbatten’s flagship event, which includes the 26.5-mile main walk from Bembridge to The Needles, alongside the eight-mile Flat Walk and four-mile Schools Walk.

Registration open at all start points

Mountbatten’s Jax Jones, walk organiser, said:

“We can’t wait for the big day and it’s not too late for people to get involved. “Registration will be open at all the start points of the various walks. “For anyone who has been thinking about it, or who didn’t get around to registering, we would love you to join us. “This event brings our Island community together, which is a fantastic thing to be part of and it makes a huge difference to the work we do in supporting people experiencing death, dying and bereavement.”

How to take part

To take part, a minimum donation of £20 per adult and £10 per child has been suggested.

Walkers must arrive within the starting times of all the walks, with the main walk open between 6am and 8am at Bembridge Airport.

Further details can be found on the Walk the Wight Website.

Hartley: Join me and thousands of walkers

Nigel Hartley, who is taking part in the Flat Walk from Sandown to Newport, said:

“Every year I never fail to be inspired by everyone taking part. “I have now completed the full walk four times and this year will be the first time I’ve done the Flat Walk and I’m really looking forward to it. “Come and join me and thousands of walkers to raise money and awareness about Mountbatten and what we do for people on the Island.”

Image: © Chris Boynton