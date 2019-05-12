Groundbreaking Isle of Wight FMS research programme underway for World Fibromyalgia Awareness Day

Today (12th May) is World Fibromyalgia Awareness Day. Across the globe people are taking part in events aimed at raising awareness for this chronic condition which is little known by those not affected.
We felt it apt on World Fibromyalgia Awareness Day to share the latest update from the Future Clinic’s research programme.
Link between FMS and Lyme Disease
The research programme taking place on the Isle of Wight seeks to find out how commonly people with Fibromyalgia are infected with the bacteria which causes Lyme Disease and other certain viruses.
Hundreds of patients applied to take part in the research programme, and 26 patients with FMS, matched by 26 healthy controls have been involved.
Dr Gary Lee of the Future Clinic says,
“It has been the most amazing week one of our data collection looking a Lyme Disease and Fibromyalgia. We have collected samples from 31 participants (both those with Fibromyalgia and healthy controls).
“This is an important study for us all and has only been possible because of kindness from many people.
“Our lovely team this week, Professor Puri, Armin Schwarzback, Georgia Tucker, Julia Olesinska, Lucy Cowans, Joe Luckmann, Michael Luckmann, Eloise de Carvalho.”
Generous donations
As well as Armin Schwarzback making a massive donation of
€10,000 donation, Dr Lee and Professor Puri are investing their own savings to the programme to kick start the research.
Following our appeal earlier in the month, others have joined suit.
Dr Lee added,
“We also want to thank all of you that have made donations in support of this project so far. I have been genuinely moved by so much interest and kindness.”
If you’d like to donate to the programme, more details can be found here.
Personal story
If you have not heard of FMS before, read this personal story to get a better understanding of how it can affect those living with the chronic condition.
Image: Louis Reed under CC BY 2.0
Sunday, 12th May, 2019 9:11am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mOC
Filed under: Featured, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News
Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓