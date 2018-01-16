Storytelling Laureate on the Isle of Wight for National Storytelling week

Sue shares details of this upcoming event.

National Storytelling week takes place from 27th January to 3rd February – when all across the country storytelling events take place.

On the Isle of Wight, there are three public events taking place. On Saturday 27th January at 2.30pm Island based storyteller, Sue Bailey, is telling Tail Tales in which she will recount stories of animals with waggy tails, shaggy tails and no tails at all. It is taking place at Cowes Library in Beckford Rd and is a free event.

Storytelling laureate, Taffy Thomas, MBE

On Thursday 1st February, the Island Storytellers have invited storytelling laureate, Taffy Thomas, MBE, to visit the Island and perform ‘The Riddle in the Tale’ a collection of folk riddle tales taken from his new book.

He is being accompanied by Paul Knox on the Northumbrian pipes, and it is taking place at Ventnor Exchange at 6.30pm.

Legendary storyteller

Island storyteller, Sue Bailey said

“Taffy is a fantastic storyteller, a legend among storytellers and he is also the best riddler I have ever come across. If you like riddles, whatever your age, you should come to this.”

This is Taffy’s third visit to the Island previously having performed ‘Take these chains from my heart’ when he told stories connected with recovering from a stroke at the age of 30; and a few years later he performed ‘Tales from the Tail Coat’ inspired by a textile work of art that is covered in pictures.

Sue continued

“In the second half of the performance Taffy will wear his famous tail coat and members of the audience will be able to point at a picture on the coat and he will tell a story related to the image. It’s a bit like a wearable spotify!”

The performance is suitable for all ages from 4-104 and tickets are available form the Box Office at Ventnor Exchange tel 716767 or online.

At the end of the show there will be a book signing and a chance for you to meet Taffy and try to catch him out with a riddle of your own.

Storytelling workshop

For those who would like to have a go at storytelling, Taffy is running a storytelling workshop from 2.30-4.30pm at Ventnor Exchange on Thursday 1st February.

Sue said

“Costing just £10, this is an amazing opportunity to learn from a master storyteller. “It will be brilliant for anyone who wants to develop confidence in speaking in group situations; for teachers, teaching assistants, scout and guide leaders, head boys and girls, team leaders, clergy, family ranconteurs – in fact, it will be good for everybody!”

Places are limited, please telephone Sue Bailey on 07837 601 315 to book yours.