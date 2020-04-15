Support through telephone and online services continues for 700 people living with cancer

Almost 700 people living with cancer have been supported through Wessex Cancer Trust’s telephone and online services, after the Coronavirus pandemic forced its support centres to close on March 20th.

The Coronavirus pandemic represents a particularly anxious time for anyone living with cancer. Many are having treatment delayed, are worried about a higher risk of infection or are feeling more isolated and vulnerable.

Help being offered

To help, Wessex Cancer Trust is providing:

Telephone helpline covering its four support centres in Bournemouth, Hythe, Chandler’s Ford and Isle of Wight

Telephone counselling

Facebook support group

Coffee and catch-up sessions across Hampshire and Dorset

E-mail mentoring and support provided by befrienders

Dedicated online support featuring advice, videos and information

Virtual sound therapy support groups

Daisy Bus still taking Isle of Wight passengers to their appointments at Southampton Hospital, and will return to QA Hospital once this service is required again

For more information and to access support, visit the Website.

Show your support

With most of the charity’s fundraising or events postponed or cancelled, it has set up a Just Giving page to raise money so it can continue to be there for as many local people living with cancer as possible. To make a donation visit the Website.

Wessex Cancer Trust supports 11,000 people every year through its four cancer support centres which provide a drop-in service, professional counselling, complementary therapies, activities, support groups and courses. It also runs outreach services, popular Sing for Life choirs and transport on its Daisy Buses to help patients to get to their hospital appointments.

News shared by Lorraine on behalf of Wessex Cancer Trust. Ed