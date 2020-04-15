Farmers launch Lockdown Learning initiative for home education

Farmers and growers from across Britain are hoping to inspire and educate children about food and where it comes from as a part of a new #LockdownLearning project, has been launched

The free, online resource comes as thousands of parents are now home-schooling their children due to the Coronavirus.

Exciting educational farming activities

The project, which was developed by the NFU and the team of farmers at EatFarmNow, provides exciting educational farming activities for children while they are away from school, helping to build their knowledge of science and technology alongside learning all about food production.

Children will hear first-hand about how their food gets from farm to fork, with well-known farming faces such as Countryfile’s Adam Henson and TV presenter Jimmy Doherty documenting their farming journey through online videos and social media.

Different themes over four weeks

The project will focus on different themes over the next four weeks, starting with an Easter theme for over the Easter holiday and then focusing on horticulture, food and technology in agriculture.

Educational resources designed by the NFU’s education team of former teachers will be available for parents to use, as well as activities from other educational farming programmes.

Batters: Hands-on, practical learning

NFU President, Minette Batters, said,

“This is an unprecedented time for all of us. Many parents are now having to come up with a home-schooling plan for the first time and we wanted to provide an educational project that was fun and exciting for both children and parents. “Our online resources are all about hands-on, practical learning, using food and farming to help parents teach science, technology, engineering and maths, which are key topics in the national curriculum. A combination of videos, activities and challenges mean these resources have something for everyone. “And with most children now learning from home, #LockdownLearning brings the world of food and farming, and the joy of being out on in the countryside, to their very own living rooms and kitchens and hopefully starts them on a journey where they recognise the importance of having a vibrant farming sector.”

Evans: Hoping to excite and inspire children

EatFarmNow farmer, Will Evans, said,

“While the Coronavirus occupies the headlines, our farmers are getting on with the day job, producing high quality food for us all. I hope that hearing from us first-hand will excite and inspire children, and using subjects like science and technology will help them to learn more about these important areas of the national curriculum via food and farming projects. “In the coming weeks and months I encourage all farmers and growers to get involved and post their own videos on social media using the #LockdownLearning hashtag and to join this project which will help reconnect children with the great outdoors.”

News shared by Isobel on behalf of the National Farmers Union (NFU). Ed