Supporting charities can be good business, say Blue Lamp Trust

Businesses and charities working together can make a big difference to the lives of people in the community they both serve. While charities and the people they help benefit greatly from business support, business can too.

The gain for charities sponsored by business is clear: funds, resources, a higher profile, important contacts. However, the charity sector can also give much back:

Building awareness of the business and its products in the local community, and therefore the opportunity to expand or tap into a potential market

Increased presence and activities within the community

Improving employee morale and mental wellbeing by encouraging involvement in supporting charities through their workplace

Attracting customers who like the ethos of a business which works for a common good.

A free service to elderly and vulnerable people

Like many charities, The Bobby Scheme, which operates across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, enjoys the support of local businesses. This has been critical during the pandemic in keeping teams of Bobby Scheme fitters on the road and reaching as many people as possible.

Operated by The Blue Lamp Trust, the Bobby Scheme is a free service to elderly and vulnerable people, including victims of crime, by offering security advice and installing safety equipment. Since the scheme started in 1997, its fitters have visited more than 21,000 homes.

Supporters

Based in Eastleigh, close to the Bobby Scheme headquarters, Hendy Group has been supporting the Bobby Scheme since 2011. The company donates the use of a Ford Transit Connect van free of charge so that a Bobby Scheme fitter can make home visits across the county while carrying all the equipment needed.

To Mark Busby, Commercial Director of Hendy Group, it is clear why this support is important. He said,

“We believe it’s important for a company to be part of the community, not be separate from it.”

Making a difference to the Bobby Scheme

Over the years Mr Busby has seen how Hendy’s support has made a difference to the Bobby Scheme but believes that the work done by the charity is particularly important now,

“The need for the Bobby Scheme has been even more prevalent over the last year because people have been self-isolating and spending much more time in their homes. Their visits are crucial right now and we are happy to continue supporting them.”

The generosity of business is more important than ever, but the reward for supporting the local community through charity sponsorship can be great too.

The Bobby Scheme and The Blue Lamp Trust

The Bobby Scheme is funded by The Blue Lamp Trust, a not-for-profit organisation. The Blue Lamp Trust raises money through sponsorship, donations, carrying out assessment for taxi licence applicants and training for business drivers.

Any business interested in donating to the Bobby Scheme’s work or sponsoring a fitter’s van or tools can e-mail [email protected] or phoning 0300 777 0157.

