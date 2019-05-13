Surprise win for returning and new rowers

Steve shares this latest report on behalf of Ryde Rowing Club. Ed

There were mixed fortunes for the Wightlink Sponsored Ryde Rowing Club team who competed in the first Hants and Dorset Amateur Rowing Association Regatta at Milford-on-Sea and hosted by the Lymington Rowing Club, on Saturday (11th May).

Surprise winning result

The newly formed Senior four consisting of Matt Allsopp and Ollie Bottrell, who had not competed for the club for a few years and new members – all be it very experienced oarsman – Michael Ewing and Alex Miller and coxed by Southsea’s Bryony Reeve – produced a surprise result, winning the premier event of the days.

Men’s juniors

The Men’s Coastal Junior Four of Tom Starkey, Austin Smith, Ben Sanderson and Tye Cameron and coxed by Dan Sanderson produced an encouraging performance comfortable qualifying for the final where they finished in fourth place.

Tom and Ben also competed in the Coastal Junior Pairs where the finished fifth and Austin raced in the Men’s Novice Scull where he produced a good performance having qualified second in his heat and finishing fourth in the final.

Novice rowers

The young Men’s Novice Four of Paddy Kearney, Jonah Lewin, Harry Jones and Gulliver Rhogan and coxed again by Dan Sanderson found life a little harder losing out in their heat and failing to make the final.

The Novice boys then doubled up to compete in the J16 events – with Paddy, Jonah and Gulliver joined by Niamh Edwards and coxed by Austin Smith in the Mixed J16 Four where they finished in fourth place and Harry Jones joining Poppy Starkey, Frankie Leftley and Dan Sanderson, coxed by Graham Reeve, to compete in the Mixed J16 Coxed Quad where the finished in third.

Photo: Ryde’s Winning Men’s Senior Four.