Survey reveals more in teaching profession experiencing worsening mental health

Peter Shreeve, Assistant District Secretary of the National Education Union shares these comments on the findings of a YouGov survey commissioned by Education Support, showing the teaching profession to feel unsupported and unappreciated, and the high numbers experiencing worsening mental health under the pandemic. Ed

It is deplorable that the actions of Government and the Department for Education during a national crisis have left school leaders, teachers and educational professionals feeling both unsupported and with worsening mental health.

This is hardly surprising given the catalogue of unclear advice and lack of support that the Government has provided, very often tardily during this pandemic.

School leaders, teachers and support staff have worked tirelessly, spending considerable additional time during their holidays, to support their children, young people, and families throughout this crisis.

Thwarted by a woefully inadequate testing programme

They have worked hard to ensure buildings are Covid secure in time for the September return, ensuring they are updated almost daily as advice changes.

We know, because members and some schools shared their plans directly with the Island NEU and even last week have shared their updated plans, only to be thwarted by a woefully inadequate testing programme.

Schools kept their side of the bargain

On the Government’s part, a lack of tests, distances to testing centres and delays in test results threatens both the opening of schools and the safety of school staff and pupils.

At the time of writing, we have been fortunate locally having only two pupil cases this month (Cowes Primary and Christ the King College).

Schools are still awaiting the extra promised Covid-related financial support to cover

increased premises related costs associated with keeping schools open during the holidays;

support for free school meals and

additional cleaning

Potential staff redundancies on the Island

We know over half of Island schools were in deficit pre-Covid. Despite Government rhetoric that funding is ‘generous’, rising costs will hit hard. Indeed, there is already evidence of potential staff redundancies on the Island, adding to provision questions.

The present incredulous inability to access tests will lead to greater self-isolation, insecurities and increased costs. This incredulity summed up by one member asking: ‘Why am I struggling to access a single test, when footballers can access one weekly?’

Mc Brearty: Involve us in decision-making

Commenting on the findings, Sinead Mc Brearty, CEO of Education Support said:

“Those working in schools and colleges feel poorly supported and unappreciated by Government …. There is a clear message here from teachers: involve us in decision-making, provide clear guidance, give us the time and resources required to support children and young people through this historic event.”

Managing as best they can with little support

Resources and clear guidance on supporting children and young people on their return to school and college should have been provided in good time for the start of term. Instead, schools are having to manage as best they can with little support from Government.

This is not the way to run an education system and not the way to treat education professionals who have put themselves on the frontline throughout this pandemic for their students.

