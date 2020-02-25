Symphony Orchestra brings Russia to the Isle of Wight: Just 16 tickets left

The Bohemian Caprice by Rachmaninov, pianist Viv Mclean performing first Piano Concerto by Tchaikovsky and Symphony No.1 by Balikirev all feature at the next concert

Viv the pianist

The Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra will perform their third concert of the season on Saturday 14th March (starting at 7.15pm) at Medina Theatre. This concert will consist of music from Russia.

The evening will open with the Bohemian Caprice by Rachmaninov. This is an early work by Rachmaninov being written around 1893. It is a tone poem that is “a fantasy on gypsy airs”.

Viv Mclean returns to Medina
The Orchestra will then be joined by the internationally renowned concert pianist Viv Mclean for a performance of the first Piano Concerto by Tchaikovsky. This is one of the most popular concertos in the repertoire.

There will also be the chance to purchase Viv’s latest CD on the evening (Price £10). This CD features music by Gershwin including the popular Rhapsody in Blue.

Symphony No.1 by Balikirev
The second half of the concert will contain just the one work, the Symphony No.1 by Balikirev. Whilst not the most well known composer in this country he was (and is) in Russia and was championed by many more famous composers including Tchaikovsky.

The Symphony received its first performance in 1898 and is a work full of glorious melodies.

Book now
As usual with IWSO concerts tickets are selling out, so early booking is advised to avoid disappointment. At the time of writing there are 16 tickets left.

To book tickets either contact the Medina Theatre Box Office direct (823 884) or via the Orchestra’a Website.

News of event shared by Tim on behalf of Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra.

