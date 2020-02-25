New End of Life Care unit being piloted at St Mary’s Hospital

Isle of Wight NHS Trust has opened a new three-bed End of Life Care Unit to help support people as they approach the end of their lives.

The Trust, which provides ambulance, hospital, community and mental health services on the Island, announced the new nurse-led unit as part of its commitment to improve acute or hospital-based services.

12-week pilot

Wellow Unit has been opened on a 12-week pilot-basis with the potential for it to become a permanent addition to St Mary’s Hospital.

Alice Webster, Nursing Director at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said:

“This is a really welcome addition to St Mary’s Hospital. “Supporting people as they enter the final days and hours of their lives is such a vital thing and this new unit will give them the space and quiet they need. It will also provide a much more peaceful environment for their friends and family. “Our End of Life Care Service has improved a huge amount in the last couple of years and the Care Quality Commission found examples of outstanding practice. “Opening Wellow Unit shows our commitment to continue to improve our services and to support our Island community.”

On site of former Shackleton Ward

The unit, located on the site of the former Shackleton Ward, will care for people entering the final days and hours of their lives, giving them dedicated nursing support in a peaceful environment.

A recent survey of NHS patients being cared for by the Trust’s End of Life Care Service showed that 23% wanted to receive end of life care at St Mary’s Hospital. The opening of Wellow Unit makes it more likely that people are able to die in the place of their choosing.

The Isle of Wight Health and Care Plan, published in September 2019, highlighted the need to improve acute or hospital-based services as a key priority for the Island’s health service.

News shared by the Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed