Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra finds new home for rehearsals

The Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra returned to rehearsals this week in preparation for the 2019-20 season.

Ryde Academy were delighted to be the new (much-roomier) venue for rehearsals and to be able to support the Orchestra.

Tickets for the 2019/20 season are now on general sale with the first performance on 16th November featuring Soloist Timothy Ridout, Cecil Forsyth’s Viola Concerto in G Minor and Walton’s Symphony No. 1 in Bb Minor.

Ticket prices are adults £15, under 18s £6 and available from Medina Theatre Box Office (01983 823884) or online at the orchestra and theatre Websites.