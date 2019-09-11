Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra finds new home for rehearsals

The new rehearsal space is much roomier than the previous hall they squeezed into. Book now for first concert in November.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

IWSO at ryde academy

The Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra returned to rehearsals this week in preparation for the 2019-20 season. 

Ryde Academy were delighted to be the new (much-roomier) venue for rehearsals and to be able to support the Orchestra.

Book now
Tickets for the 2019/20 season are now on general sale with the first performance on 16th November featuring Soloist Timothy Ridout, Cecil Forsyth’s Viola Concerto in G Minor and Walton’s Symphony No. 1 in Bb Minor.

Ticket prices are adults £15, under 18s £6 and available from Medina Theatre Box Office (01983 823884) or online at the orchestra and theatre Websites.

Wednesday, 11th September, 2019 10:33am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nb1

Filed under: Education, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Music, Ryde, Isle of Wight, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*