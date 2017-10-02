38 of 40 Isle of Wight schools still facing cuts, shows School Cuts Website

Figures released today show that 38 out of 40 Isle of Wight schools will be facing cuts to funding up to 2020. OnTheWight has the per-school breakdown.

Peter Shreeve, Isle of Wight Branch Secretary for the Association of Teachers and Lecturers Section, National Education Union, shares this latest news. Ed

Following the recent announcement on school funding by Justine Greening, the picture remains bleak.

Based on the latest government figures, we estimate 38 of 40 Isle Of Wight schools will face cuts:

  • This equates to a total loss of -£3.4M by 2020 which is an average -£252 per-pupil loss
  • Or 72 teachers lost
  • Nationally 88% of schools are still facing real-terms budget cuts per pupil between 2015/16 and 2019/20
  • For the average primary school this will be a loss of £52,546 per year
  • For the average secondary school this will be a loss of £178,321 per year

As a result of the campaign by parents, trade unions, teachers, heads and support staff to ensure our schools are properly funded, the Government has found £1.3bn over the next two years from other parts of the Department for Education’s budget.

This, while important, is nowhere near enough to reverse the £2.8bn in cuts that schools have suffered since 2015.

Latest figures
The School Cuts Website – has been updated to reflect the Government’s latest figures on school funding. Don’t let the Government pull the wool over your eyes.

Head over to the School Cuts Website, put in your postcode and see exactly how badly schools in your area will be affected.

Still not enough funding for schools
Peter Shreeve, Joint Branch Secretary of the new National Education Union (NEU), said:

“The bottom line is that the Government has still not found enough funding for schools. The cuts schools are already having to make are only going to get worse, with most schools being faced with cutting subjects, increasing class sizes, cutting staffing, reducing the support for vulnerable children and providing a less rounded education for pupils.

“What is more, parents know that behind every teacher is a whole team helping schools run smoothly, allowing teaching staff to concentrate on teaching.

“These cuts are almost certain to include some support staff. When support staff are cut, their tasks are either not completed or they fall to teachers. Pupils are undoubtedly the losers.”

The stats
Full details of changes to funding per pupil and per school can be found in the table below. Readers can sort the table by clicking on the arrows at the top of each column.

SchoolPupilsChange 2015/16 - 2019/20Change per pupil 2015/16 - 2019/20Percent change 2015/16 - 2019/20Teacher Change 2015/16 - 2019/20         
All Saints CE Primary96-£36,359-£379-8%-1
Arreton St George's CE Primary184-£59,045-£321-8%-1
Brading CE Primary102-£23,564-£231-4%-1
Barton Primary School and Early Years Centre221-£39,811-£180-4%-1
Bembridge C of E Primary193-£27,971-£144-4%-1
Binstead Primary210-£37,320-£177-5%-1
Brighstone CE Primary136-£2,511-£180%0
Broadlea Primary School380-£80,900-£212-5%-2
Carisbrooke C of E Primary390-£110,263-£282-7%-3
Carisbrooke College615-£17,7836-£289-5%-4
Chillerton and Rookley Primary School82-£46,529-£567-11%-1
Christ The King College1,255-£29,0966-£231-5%-6
Cowes Enterprise College889-£97,937-£110-2%-2
Cowes Primary295-£79,996-£271-7%-2
Dover Park Primary206-£8,958-£43-1%0
Gatten and Lake County Primary196-£87,618-£447
-9%-2
Godshill Primary137-£47,503-£346-8%-1
Greenmount Primary370-£113,215-£305-7%-3
Gurnard Primary375-£85,291-£227-6%-2
Haylands Primary392-£73,555-£187-5%-2
Holy Cross Catholic Primary School205-£56,918-£277-7%-1
Hunnyhill Primary332-£142,657-£429-10%-3
Isle of Wight Studio School121£79,794£65911%1
Lanesend Primary School349-£174,353-£499-11%-4
Medina College947-£175,856-£185-3%-4
Nettlestone Primary198-£61,846-£312-8%-1
Newchurch Primary216-£48,119-£222-6%-1
Newport C of E Primary School304-£23,399-£76-2%-1
Nine Acres Primary359-£46,256-£128-3%-1
Niton Primary161-£47,647-£295-7%-1
Northwood Primary School189-£14,408-£76-2%0
Oakfield C of E Primary293-£163,723-£558-11%-4
Queensgate Foundation Primary390-£41,582-£106-3%-1
Ryde Academy894-£223,627-£250-5%-5
Sandown Bay Academy955£65,459£681%1
Shalfleet167-£66,848-£400-9%-1
St Blasius Shanklin CofE Primary Academy194-£34,599-£178-4%-1
St Francis Catholic and Church of England Primary School270-£85,539-£316-7%-2
St Helens Primary School91-£80,612-£885-16%-2
St Marys RC Primary207-£53,017-£256-6%-1
St Saviour's Catholic Primary136-£58,965-£433-10%-1
St Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Primary179-£50,769-£283-7%-1
Summerfields Primary199-£31,015-£155-4%-1
The Bay C of E Primary423-£120,452-£284-6%-2
Wootton Community Primary School195-£42,325-£217-5%-1
Wroxall Primary School165-£150,055-£909-18%-4
Yarmouth C of E Primary92-£56,492-£614-12%-1

Image: dlr777 under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 2nd October, 2017 8:16am

By

