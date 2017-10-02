Peter Shreeve, Isle of Wight Branch Secretary for the Association of Teachers and Lecturers Section, National Education Union, shares this latest news. Ed

Following the recent announcement on school funding by Justine Greening, the picture remains bleak.

Based on the latest government figures, we estimate 38 of 40 Isle Of Wight schools will face cuts:

This equates to a total loss of -£3.4M by 2020 which is an average -£252 per-pupil loss

Or 72 teachers lost

Nationally 88% of schools are still facing real-terms budget cuts per pupil between 2015/16 and 2019/20

For the average primary school this will be a loss of £52,546 per year

For the average secondary school this will be a loss of £178,321 per year

As a result of the campaign by parents, trade unions, teachers, heads and support staff to ensure our schools are properly funded, the Government has found £1.3bn over the next two years from other parts of the Department for Education’s budget.

This, while important, is nowhere near enough to reverse the £2.8bn in cuts that schools have suffered since 2015.

Latest figures

The School Cuts Website – has been updated to reflect the Government’s latest figures on school funding. Don’t let the Government pull the wool over your eyes.

Head over to the School Cuts Website, put in your postcode and see exactly how badly schools in your area will be affected.

Still not enough funding for schools

Peter Shreeve, Joint Branch Secretary of the new National Education Union (NEU), said:

“The bottom line is that the Government has still not found enough funding for schools. The cuts schools are already having to make are only going to get worse, with most schools being faced with cutting subjects, increasing class sizes, cutting staffing, reducing the support for vulnerable children and providing a less rounded education for pupils. “What is more, parents know that behind every teacher is a whole team helping schools run smoothly, allowing teaching staff to concentrate on teaching. “These cuts are almost certain to include some support staff. When support staff are cut, their tasks are either not completed or they fall to teachers. Pupils are undoubtedly the losers.”

The stats

Full details of changes to funding per pupil and per school can be found in the table below. Readers can sort the table by clicking on the arrows at the top of each column.

School Pupils Change 2015/16 - 2019/20 Change per pupil 2015/16 - 2019/20 Percent change 2015/16 - 2019/20 Teacher Change 2015/16 - 2019/20 All Saints CE Primary 96 -£36,359 -£379 -8% -1 Arreton St George's CE Primary 184 -£59,045 -£321 -8% -1 Brading CE Primary 102 -£23,564 -£231 -4% -1 Barton Primary School and Early Years Centre 221 -£39,811 -£180 -4% -1 Bembridge C of E Primary 193 -£27,971 -£144 -4% -1 Binstead Primary 210 -£37,320 -£177 -5% -1 Brighstone CE Primary 136 -£2,511 -£18 0% 0 Broadlea Primary School 380 -£80,900 -£212 -5% -2 Carisbrooke C of E Primary 390 -£110,263 -£282 -7% -3 Carisbrooke College 615 -£17,7836 -£289 -5% -4 Chillerton and Rookley Primary School 82 -£46,529 -£567 -11% -1 Christ The King College 1,255 -£29,0966 -£231 -5% -6 Cowes Enterprise College 889 -£97,937 -£110 -2% -2 Cowes Primary 295 -£79,996 -£271 -7% -2 Dover Park Primary 206 -£8,958 -£43 -1% 0 Gatten and Lake County Primary 196 -£87,618 -£447

-9% -2 Godshill Primary 137 -£47,503 -£346 -8% -1 Greenmount Primary 370 -£113,215 -£305 -7% -3 Gurnard Primary 375 -£85,291 -£227 -6% -2 Haylands Primary 392 -£73,555 -£187 -5% -2 Holy Cross Catholic Primary School 205 -£56,918 -£277 -7% -1 Hunnyhill Primary 332 -£142,657 -£429 -10% -3 Isle of Wight Studio School 121 £79,794 £659 11% 1 Lanesend Primary School 349 -£174,353 -£499 -11% -4 Medina College 947 -£175,856 -£185 -3% -4 Nettlestone Primary 198 -£61,846 -£312 -8% -1 Newchurch Primary 216 -£48,119 -£222 -6% -1 Newport C of E Primary School 304 -£23,399 -£76 -2% -1 Nine Acres Primary 359 -£46,256 -£128 -3% -1 Niton Primary 161 -£47,647 -£295 -7% -1 Northwood Primary School 189 -£14,408 -£76 -2% 0 Oakfield C of E Primary 293 -£163,723 -£558 -11% -4 Queensgate Foundation Primary 390 -£41,582 -£106 -3% -1 Ryde Academy 894 -£223,627 -£250 -5% -5 Sandown Bay Academy 955 £65,459 £68 1% 1 Shalfleet 167 -£66,848 -£400 -9% -1 St Blasius Shanklin CofE Primary Academy 194 -£34,599 -£178 -4% -1 St Francis Catholic and Church of England Primary School 270 -£85,539 -£316 -7% -2 St Helens Primary School 91 -£80,612 -£885 -16% -2 St Marys RC Primary 207 -£53,017 -£256 -6% -1 St Saviour's Catholic Primary 136 -£58,965 -£433 -10% -1 St Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Primary 179 -£50,769 -£283 -7% -1 Summerfields Primary 199 -£31,015 -£155 -4% -1 The Bay C of E Primary 423 -£120,452 -£284 -6% -2 Wootton Community Primary School 195 -£42,325 -£217 -5% -1 Wroxall Primary School 165 -£150,055 -£909 -18% -4 Yarmouth C of E Primary 92 -£56,492 -£614 -12% -1

Image: dlr777 under CC BY 2.0