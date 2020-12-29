Teaching support assistant passes away after contracting Covid-19

The National Education Union (NEU) Isle of Wight district are mourning the loss of a member and colleague.

Lynne Morgan, who worked as a learning support assistant at Christ the King College for many years, tragically passed away on Monday after contracting Coronavirus earlier in the month.

Shreeve: Always cheerful and dedicated to helping her students

Peter Shreeve, Assistant District Secretary of the National Education Union said:

“My family has known Lynne for a long time having worked with her. She was always cheerful, dedicated to helping her students and never let anything get her down. “She was also a long-standing member of the Association of Teachers and Lecturers prior to it becoming part of the National Education Union. All who knew her are deeply saddened. Our thoughts are with them and her students at this time.”

Coughlin: Deeply saddened

Dominic Coughlin, District Secretary of the National Education Union said:

“I and other members of the NEU on the Island are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and colleague. “Since hearing the news members have contacted the union expressing their thoughts and wanting us to pass on their deepest condolences to her family, friends and work colleagues at this difficult time.”

