Teen left with fractured skull after assault

We’re investigating a serious assault that happened at Lake on Sunday (11 June) evening, which has left a 17 year-old boy with a fractured skull.

At around 10:15pm the victim was riding his blue and silver Terrain Assent mountain bike towards Shanklin when he was stopped by two teenagers at the junction of Green Lane and Cemetery Road.

They asked him for a cigarette and then stated he owed money to someone before assaulting him. The victim has subsequently been treated for injuries to his face and head, including a fractured skull.

Description of attackers

He described his attackers as aged in their late teens, with blonde hair and wearing tracksuits.

The victim’s bike was taken by the teenagers, but was later recovered on James Avenue.

Get in touch

Anyone who saw the teenagers in the area at the time should DS John Walton at Newport Police Station by calling 101 and quoting 44170221954, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

In an emergency always dial 999.

