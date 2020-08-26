Test and Trace App to be rolled out to Isle of Wight tourists

The Test and Trace App Team have still failed to provide figures of how many Isle of Wight residents have downloaded and activated the new Test and Trace App – now they are opening it up to tourists. This in from the Isle of Wight council press office, in their own words. Ed

All English tourists visiting the Isle of Wight this Bank Holiday weekend will be able to download and use the NHS Test and Trace app, ahead of the trial’s national roll-out.

Access to the app will be extended to allow visitors arriving on the Island from the mainland to use the NHS QR ‘check-in’ feature at venues, such as pubs and restaurants, which are displaying the NHS QR poster.

Visitors will be able to continue to use the app after returning home.

App ambassadors on the ferries

App ambassadors are working with ferry companies Wightlink, Red Funnel and Hovertravel to distribute leaflets containing eight-digit unique codes to those visiting the Island, explaining how to use the function.

They will be handing out flyers at Portsmouth, Southampton, Southsea terminals and onboard the Victoria of Wight and St Clare Wightlink vehicle ferries from the 27th to the 31st August, while adhering to the government’s strict social distancing guidelines and wearing face masks and gloves.

Similar leaflets have already been provided to St Mary’s Hospital, Newport. Any residents who have lost their letter and require a new code can ask for a leaflet at this location.

Isle of Wight Council leader, Dave Stewart, said:

“I am pleased to support the re-introduction of the app and the widening of its availability to visitors to our Island. “It helps to keep everyone safe and is an extra tool in our toolbox for tackling the virus. “I have downloaded it myself and I would encourage everyone that can to do so as well. The Island has led on the development of the app and can now support government as it moves towards national roll-out “These next steps have my full support.”

Keith Greenfield, Wightlink chief executive, said:

“We are pleased to support the NHS Test and Trace App by welcoming the ambassadors onboard our ferries this weekend. It is important that visitors take part in the Island initiative to reduce the spread of Covid-19 by improving contact tracing.”

Fran Collins, chief executive of Red Funnel, said:

“We are very happy to support this next phase of the app test and do everything we can to help make it a success. “We appreciate that many of those travelling with us over the next few days will be heading out to enjoy their holiday weekend, but we hope they will take a moment to learn more about NHS Test and Trace and consider getting involved.”

Neil Chapman, managing director of Hovertravel, added: