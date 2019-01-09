Police launch Paint it Pink campaign to deter battery thieves

Police share this latest news. Ed

Country Watch officers are urging rural communities to Paint it Pink as part of a crackdown on battery thefts.

A new flyer gives advice about etching your unique postcode onto any high value batteries and painting them pink.

Batteries such as those used in vehicles and for electric fences can be a popular choice for thieves, who sell them at scrapyards for their lead content.

The team is writing to scrap metal merchants today to ask them to reject and report any pink batteries offered to them.

Help tackle this costly crime

Police Staff Investigator Melody Manning said: