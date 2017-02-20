The King Lud Folk Festival returns next weekend

Suzy shares details of this upcoming fundraising event. Ed

Following the success of the inaugural February Folk Festival at The Lud in 2016, built nicely upon the wonderful monthly folk sessions we host, and in keeping with our commitment to celebrating many music genres as one of the most diverse micro venues on the Island, we’re pleased to announce the line up for this year’s event (25th-26th February).

The musicians are once again donating their time for the love of the music, but we will also be collecting for the charity of Capt Paul’s choice, in keeping with his Bloodstone commitment to local charity.

Capt Paul is the man who makes this happen for us, as if he didn’t have enough to do between Bloodstone Border Morris and ‘The Crew’, plus of course the founder and host of our monthly folk meet ups.

The Folk Festival line-up

The Folk festival takes place over the weekend of Saturday 25 and Sunday 26th February, kicking off from 2pm both days.

The music runs late into the night and features:

Saturday:

Fetch It Dreads

Guith Singers

Feck

Friends in Harmony

Millicent’s Favourite

The Crew

Sunday:

The Hoolies

Cptn Paul and the Shipmates

Double Hitch

Derek Farrell

Bob’s Basement Band

Coppersmith

Second Time Around

See you there!

Image: © The Crew 2017

