The many challenges ‘need a local who can work with the locals’, says by-election candidate

Michael Paler says there are many challenges taking place that need a local, who can work with the locals.

Cllr Michael Paler standing next to Whippingham sign

Following the resignation by former councillor, Julia Baker-Smith OnTheWight has reported three candidates (Karen Lucioni, Luisa Hillard and Stephen Hendry) putting themselves forward for the Whippingham and Osborne by-election.

Up next is Cllr Michael Paler. Michael already sits on the town council councillor and is hoping to represent the Whippingham and Osborne ward on the Isle of Wight council.

He says,

“I have been involved with the locals in this area that have been poorly served.  I wish to engage with the community to work with them on issues that will affect them. As an Independent that will remain so and not change to another party.

“There are many challenges taking place that need a local who can work with the locals. I look forward to taking part in this by-election.”

The by-election takes place on Thursday 20th June 2019.

Thursday, 16th May, 2019 10:52am

By

