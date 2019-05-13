Conservatives announce candidate for Osborne and Whippingham seat on Isle of Wight council

David Pugh shares this latest news on behalf of Island Conservatives. Ed

The Isle of Wight Conservative Association has announced that East Cowes resident and town councillor, Stephen Hendry, will be its candidate in the forthcoming Whippingham and Osborne by-election.

Local candidate

Stephen, who previously contested the seat in 2013, has served on East Cowes Town Council since then, including a term as deputy mayor.

He lives locally with his wife and two young children, who attend Holy Cross Primary School in the town, where he is also a local authority governor. He works as a software developer.

Hendry: Understand key issues affecting the area

Speaking following his selection, Stephen said:

“I am pleased to put myself forward to represent Whippingham and Osborne on the Isle of Wight Council. I have got to know many fellow local residents over the past six years as a town councillor, including four years representing Osborne, and I understand the key issues affecting the local area. Whippingham is also an important part of the ward, which requires a pro-active councillor working closely with the parish council. “I look forward to getting out on the doorstep over the coming weeks. I am already working hard for residents as a town councillor; this by-election offers an opportunity for me to continue this at a county level, drawing on my experience in getting things done on behalf of the local community.”

Pugh: “This by-election cannot come soon enough”

Association Chairman, David Pugh, added: