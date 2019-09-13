The Solent Beach Hub: Find out about beach cleans and coastal events

Planet Aware have this week announced the launch of The Solent Beach Hub – a Web-based information page and events planner for communities running beach cleans and other events celebrating our coast.

The Solent Beach Hub will provide a “one-stop-shop” for people looking for their nearest sea or beach based event and so is a great place for groups and organisations to advertise relevant events.

Sayer: Find out what is going on around our coast

Planet Aware’s Anne Sayer said,

“Local communities and visitors to the Isle of Wight and the Solent coast love to get involved in activities that celebrate the sea and which enable them to learn more and/or ‘do their bit’ for our marine environment. This one-stop shop will help them find their nearest event such as a beach clean or seashore safari. “The Solent Beach Hub is a great way of finding out what is going on around our coast whether you are local or a visitor.”

Hector: Planet Aware made things easier

Claire Hector from Arc and Artecology said,

“There are loads of ways to explore or conserve the coast and the Planet Aware team have just made it a whole lot easier to find out what’s on where!”

Community groups in the Solent area can contact Planet Aware with details of their future events, or fill in the online form. Listings are and will remain free of charge for all not-for-profit groups and charities running free events.

Help from Sea Changers charity

The Solent Beach Hub was launched following a successful bid to the marine conservation charity Sea Changers.

Anne said,

“We are grateful for the support of Sea Changers in helping make this site happen. “We have already had a lot of positive comments about the “Hub” and have plans to further develop the site over the coming months in response to feedback from our users.”

Head over to The Solent Beach Hub website for more info.

Image: © Shaping The Bay

