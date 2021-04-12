These Isle of Wight pubs open after 2021 lockdown: 12th April and beyond

It’s 12th April 2021! – First day pub with gardens can open after Lockdown. Looking for a place to meet friends? These are the Isle of Wight pubs that we know are open today and later in the week

These Isle of Wight pubs opening today - 12 Apr 2021

Today, 12th April, 2021, has been a long-awaited day for many – the day that pubs in England can start serving drinks again if they have an outside space.

News OnTheWight has been busy getting in touch and gathering data from as many Isle of Wight pubs with outside space as possible. It’s been quite a task.

Helping out
We know pubs, and those that work in them, have had a hard time during lockdown and wanted to do what we could to support them – while letting Islanders know where they can go and meet up with friends.

Some IW pubs with gardens aren’t opening today, but are doing it later in the week. For those we’ve put the info of when that’ll be.

It’s a little different
Unsurprisingly, things aren’t yet back to normal, so it’s worth checking details with your pub of choice, but you should be aware that the opening hours of quite a few of them are reduced.

Don’t forget, when you head off to the pubs, wrap up warm – you’ll be sitting outside after all. As people can only be outside, most of them are on a ‘weather permitting’ basis, with a few having set up marquees.

They’re often on a first come, first served basis, but a few have bookings.

Gov rules
Government have mandated that some Covid rules still apply – Groups can be no larger than six people and can come from no more than two households. Check-ins for each member of the group are needed. There’s no general mixing, beyond the table you’re sitting at. Masks must be worn for trips to the loo.

That aside – News OnTheWight hopes you have a great time if you get out to support your local Isle of Wight pub.

The table
Here’s the info – Pubs are listed alphabetically – but on desktop computers you can reorder the columns just by clicking at the top of them. There’s also a search feature.

NameArea12th AprLater?
Bargeman's RestNewport10.30am - 6.00pm
Bugle HotelYarmouthMidday today 7 days a week
Castle InnRydeNoFrom 17 May 2021
ChequersRookleyOpening midday 12th, then Fri, Sat & Sun. If busy, may open more days Marquee covering
Crown InnShorwellNoOpen 14th Apr. 3pm until early evening/sunset if good weather. Drinks only
Culver Haven InnSandownNoOpen from midday on Fri, Sat and Sun
Dairymans DaughterArretonHope to open 10am - 6pm each day
Eight BellsCarisbrookeNoFrom 14 Apr 2021
Falcon InnRydeFrom 3pm Mon to Fri and 12pm Sat & Sun
FishbourneWootton Bridge10am for breakfast and hot drinks. Dining from midday
Fishermans Cottage InnShanklinDaily 10 - 10pm. Serving food until 6pm
FlanagansSandownNoFrom 17 May 2021
George InnNewport11am - 6pm Sunday - Thurs
11am - 9pm Fri & Sat
Horseshoe InnNorthwoodFrom 11.30am, everyday. Weather dependant
LifeboatEast CowesOpening 4pm
LongbeachColwell BayNoFrom 1 May 2021
New InnShalfleetNoFrom 17 May 2021
Painters ArmsCowesOpen 12-10pm. All week, weather permitting
Pointer InnNewchurch11am-11pm everyday. Food served 12 noon 'til 9pm
Prince of WalesEast CowesOpen 3-7 weekdays. 12-7 Saturday & Sunday depending on the weather
Red LionFreshwaterWeather permitting, every day. Food starts Tuesday
ReefSandownMaximum of 4 people per table
Simeon ArmsRydeNoFrom 16 Apr 2021. Fri 4 - 9. Sat 3 - 9. Sun 1-7
Sloop InnWootton BridgeOpening at 12pm.
Spyglass InnVentnorNoFrom 17 Apr 2021
StagParkhurstOpen midday daily 'til 9pm. Sunday 12 'til 8pm
The BoathouseSeaview10am for breakfast and hot drinks. Dining from midday
The SpinakerBembridgeNoFrom 17 May 2021
Travellers JoyNorthwoodOpening Midday. Then daily until 11pm. Food until 9pm
Vernon Cottage TavernShanklinNoFrom 17 May 2021
Village InnShanklinNoWaiting for weather to get better
Vine InnFreshwaterNoFrom 16 Apr 2021
WaterfrontTotland BayFrom 9am
Waverley HotelCarisbrookeNoFrom Tues 13th April -> Tue, Wed, Thur - 5-9pm. Friday 3-9. Sat & Sun 12-9pm
White Hart InnHavenstreetNoFrom Fri 16th April. Fri 2 - 5. Sat & Sun midday - 4pm
White Horse InnWhitwellNoFrom 17th May
White LionNitonOpening midday 12th, then Fri, Sat & Sun. If busy, may open more days
Wight MouseChaleNoFrom 15 May 2021
Winter GardensVentnorServing from 11am
Woodmans ArmsWoottonNoFrom 16 May 2021. Fri 4 til 9. Sat 4 til 9. Sun 12 til 4
Yarbridge InnBradingMidday - 7pm everyday

Photo by Sandro Cenni

