These Isle of Wight pubs open after 2021 lockdown: 12th April and beyond

Today, 12th April, 2021, has been a long-awaited day for many – the day that pubs in England can start serving drinks again if they have an outside space.
News OnTheWight has been busy getting in touch and gathering data from as many Isle of Wight pubs with outside space as possible. It’s been quite a task.
Helping out
We know pubs, and those that work in them, have had a hard time during lockdown and wanted to do what we could to support them – while letting Islanders know where they can go and meet up with friends.
Some IW pubs with gardens aren’t opening today, but are doing it later in the week. For those we’ve put the info of when that’ll be.
(BTW – If you own/run a pub that is going to be open today, but isn’t on the list below, just fill in this quick form and we’ll get you added asap)
It’s a little different
Unsurprisingly, things aren’t yet back to normal, so it’s worth checking details with your pub of choice, but you should be aware that the opening hours of quite a few of them are reduced.
Don’t forget, when you head off to the pubs, wrap up warm – you’ll be sitting outside after all. As people can only be outside, most of them are on a ‘weather permitting’ basis, with a few having set up marquees.
They’re often on a first come, first served basis, but a few have bookings.
Gov rules
Government have mandated that some Covid rules still apply – Groups can be no larger than six people and can come from no more than two households. Check-ins for each member of the group are needed. There’s no general mixing, beyond the table you’re sitting at. Masks must be worn for trips to the loo.
That aside – News OnTheWight hopes you have a great time if you get out to support your local Isle of Wight pub.
The table
Here’s the info – Pubs are listed alphabetically – but on desktop computers you can reorder the columns just by clicking at the top of them. There’s also a search feature.
|Name
|Area
|12th Apr
|Later?
|Bargeman's Rest
|Newport
|10.30am - 6.00pm
|Bugle Hotel
|Yarmouth
|Midday today 7 days a week
|Castle Inn
|Ryde
|No
|From 17 May 2021
|Chequers
|Rookley
|Opening midday 12th, then Fri, Sat & Sun. If busy, may open more days Marquee covering
|Crown Inn
|Shorwell
|No
|Open 14th Apr. 3pm until early evening/sunset if good weather. Drinks only
|Culver Haven Inn
|Sandown
|No
|Open from midday on Fri, Sat and Sun
|Dairymans Daughter
|Arreton
|Hope to open 10am - 6pm each day
|Eight Bells
|Carisbrooke
|No
|From 14 Apr 2021
|Falcon Inn
|Ryde
|From 3pm Mon to Fri and 12pm Sat & Sun
|Fishbourne
|Wootton Bridge
|10am for breakfast and hot drinks. Dining from midday
|Fishermans Cottage Inn
|Shanklin
|Daily 10 - 10pm. Serving food until 6pm
|Flanagans
|Sandown
|No
|From 17 May 2021
|George Inn
|Newport
|11am - 6pm Sunday - Thurs
11am - 9pm Fri & Sat
|Horseshoe Inn
|Northwood
|From 11.30am, everyday. Weather dependant
|Lifeboat
|East Cowes
|Opening 4pm
|Longbeach
|Colwell Bay
|No
|From 1 May 2021
|New Inn
|Shalfleet
|No
|From 17 May 2021
|Painters Arms
|Cowes
|Open 12-10pm. All week, weather permitting
|Pointer Inn
|Newchurch
|11am-11pm everyday. Food served 12 noon 'til 9pm
|Prince of Wales
|East Cowes
|Open 3-7 weekdays. 12-7 Saturday & Sunday depending on the weather
|Red Lion
|Freshwater
|Weather permitting, every day. Food starts Tuesday
|Reef
|Sandown
|Maximum of 4 people per table
|Simeon Arms
|Ryde
|No
|From 16 Apr 2021. Fri 4 - 9. Sat 3 - 9. Sun 1-7
|Sloop Inn
|Wootton Bridge
|Opening at 12pm.
|Spyglass Inn
|Ventnor
|No
|From 17 Apr 2021
|Stag
|Parkhurst
|Open midday daily 'til 9pm. Sunday 12 'til 8pm
|The Boathouse
|Seaview
|10am for breakfast and hot drinks. Dining from midday
|The Spinaker
|Bembridge
|No
|From 17 May 2021
|Travellers Joy
|Northwood
|Opening Midday. Then daily until 11pm. Food until 9pm
|Vernon Cottage Tavern
|Shanklin
|No
|From 17 May 2021
|Village Inn
|Shanklin
|No
|Waiting for weather to get better
|Vine Inn
|Freshwater
|No
|From 16 Apr 2021
|Waterfront
|Totland Bay
|From 9am
|Waverley Hotel
|Carisbrooke
|No
|From Tues 13th April -> Tue, Wed, Thur - 5-9pm. Friday 3-9. Sat & Sun 12-9pm
|White Hart Inn
|Havenstreet
|No
|From Fri 16th April. Fri 2 - 5. Sat & Sun midday - 4pm
|White Horse Inn
|Whitwell
|No
|From 17th May
|White Lion
|Niton
|Opening midday 12th, then Fri, Sat & Sun. If busy, may open more days
|Wight Mouse
|Chale
|No
|From 15 May 2021
|Winter Gardens
|Ventnor
|Serving from 11am
|Woodmans Arms
|Wootton
|No
|From 16 May 2021. Fri 4 til 9. Sat 4 til 9. Sun 12 til 4
|Yarbridge Inn
|Brading
|Midday - 7pm everyday
Photo by Sandro Cenni
Monday, 12th April, 2021 3:20pm
By Simon Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2omF
Filed under: Business, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News
Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓