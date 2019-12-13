Third largest improvement in Key Stage 2 results brings Isle of Wight closer to national average

Isle of Wight primary schools have improved at a much faster rate than schools nationally in the end of primary assessments, published today (13th December 2019).

The improvement is the third largest in the country.

Finalised Key Stage 2 results released by the department for 2019, show Island schools have further improved the standards their pupils attain in reading, writing and mathematics.

Six per cent below national average

Overall, in the government’s measure of the proportion of children achieving Age-Related Expectations (ARE) or above in reading, writing and maths combined, the Island improved by five per cent to 59 per cent, whereas the national average remained at 65 per cent.

Improved at a faster rate than national average

Figures also show the Island improved at a faster rate than the national average across all three subject areas — including a fantastic eight per cent improvement in maths.

Reading, writing and maths

In reading, 71 per cent of children achieved ARE or above — an increase of two per cent on last year. Nationally, the average fell from 76 to 74 per cent.

In writing, 74 per cent of pupils reached the ARE benchmark — a rise of one per cent — compared to the national average which remained static at 79 per cent.

In mathematics, 74 per cent of children achieved ARE or above — an eight per cent improvement — compared to the national figure which rose by three per cent, to 79 per cent.

Brading: Encouraging achievements

Councillor Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services, said:

“The large improvement in the achievement of our primary-aged children on the Isle of Wight is very encouraging. “The rise in standards achieved in mathematics is especially welcome as this has been a priority for our school improvement services. This is the result of a strong and focused partnership with school leaders and teachers. “These results are another important step forward and further evidence that the Island’s education system is improving. We are not complacent and fully appreciate these gains need to be built upon next year. “I congratulate the children, teachers, headteachers and all school staff for their hard work in bringing about these excellent improvements.”

News shared by the Isle of Wight council. Ed

Image: Nick Amoscato under CC BY 2.0