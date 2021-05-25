Three Islanders in court for assisting unlawful immigration, related to two incidents using boats

Three men have been charged with immigration offences today (25th May 2021) following an investigation by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU).

  • Jean-Pierre Labelle, 44-years-old, of Ashey Road, Isle of Wight was charged with two counts of assisting unlawful immigration to a member state contrary to section 25 of the Immigration Act 1971;
  • Stephen Redhead, 47-years-old, of High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight was charged with one count of assisting unlawful immigration to a member state contrary to section 25 of the Immigration Act 1971;
  • Christopher Barber, 54-years-old, of Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight was charged with one count of assisting unlawful immigration to a member state contrary to section 25 of the Immigration Act 1971.

Two incidents
The offences relate to two incidents:

  • Between 17th and 19th March 2020, it is alleged that illegal migrants were brought into the UK via a yacht.
  • Between 26th and 27th June 2020, it is alleged that illegal migrants were being brought to the UK via a small boat across the English Channel but were intercepted by French authorities after a joint operation with SEROCU, the National Crime Agency and French authorities.

Return to court
All three appeared at Isle of Wight Magistrates Court today (25th May 2021) and were released on bail to appear at Newport Crown Court on 12th July 2021.

